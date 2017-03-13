Czech towns flying Tibetan flags

3 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Some 750 town halls across the Czech Republic joined the worldwide Flag for Tibet campaign, commemorating the 1959 uprising against the Chinese occupation of Tibet, on Friday, the Lungta movement has told journalists. The Tibetan flag was also hoisted by the regional offices in the Liberec, Pardubice, South Moravia, Hradec Kralove, Karlovy Vary and Usti regions.

Chicago, IL

