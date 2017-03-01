Czech Republic Keen To Enhance Ties With Malaysia - Envoy

By Tengku Noor Shamsiah Tengku Abdullah KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 -- The Czech Republic is keen to expand its bilateral relations with Malaysia, particularly in the fields of economy, industry and culture, said its Ambassador to Malaysia, Rudolf Hykl. He said both countries could work together on high value-added industries, as well as exchange of technologies and experiences.

