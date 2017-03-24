Czech president signs copyright bill into law

Czech President Milos Zeman signed an amendment to the copyright law under which copyright fees can be raised by inflation and any higher increase must be approved by the Culture Ministry, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told CTK on Thursday. The amendment reacts to the plan to raise copyright fees by up to 50 percent, announced by the Copyright Protection Association and Intergram, an association of performers and producers of audio and audiovisual recordings.

