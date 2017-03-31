Czech police uncover 300 foreigners w...

Czech police uncover 300 foreigners who may be expelled

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The police uncovered 262 foreigners working illegally and 31 staying illegally in the Czech Republic all of whom now face expulsion during a recent three-day raid, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec and Police President Tomas Tuhy told journalists yesterday. The checks were held in all regions of the country with the involvement of over 1200 police officers, including those from Germany and Poland, Chovanec said.

Chicago, IL

