Czech ministry buys ammunition, bullet-proof jackets, vehicles
The Czech Defence Ministry will buy ammunition worth three billion crowns from the Sellier&Bellot company, 5,500 bullet-proof jackets worth 255 million from the Argus company and four combat vehicles for 94.5 million from SVOS Prelouc based on the contracts its representative signed yesterday. The contracts were signed by Deputy Defence Minister Pavel Beran.
