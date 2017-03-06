Czech MEPs, govt to cooperate in EU d...

Czech MEPs, govt to cooperate in EU directive on arms possession

The Czech members of the European Parliament will cooperate with the government in the negotiations about the European directive on arms possession, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said after meeting the MEPs Friday. The European directive introduces stricter conditions for arms possession, while Interior Minister Milan Chovanec proposes a change to the constitution that would soften the conditions for the use of arms.

