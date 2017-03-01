Czech, Maltese PMs differ on migrant ...

Czech, Maltese PMs differ on migrant quotas

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech PM Bohuslav Sobotka and his Maltese counterpart, Joseph Muscat, agreed that their countries differ on the question of the compulsory redistribution of migrants in the EU at their meeting in Prague yesterday, and they discussed ways to reach consensus in this area. The future of the EU and the March summit were also on the agenda of their meeting.

Chicago, IL

