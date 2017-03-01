Czech Lion film awards to be presente...

Czech Lion film awards to be presented Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Radio Prague

The Czech Republic's main film awards, the Czech Lions, are due to be presented at a televised ceremony from Prague's Rudolfinum concert hall on Saturday night. The awards, organized by the Czech Film and Television Academy, are being presented for the 24th time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 279,300,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC