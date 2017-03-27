Czech government considering its options in face of EU fine for clash of interest
There is increased tension in the Czech coalition government over the EC's announcement that it will fine the Czech Republic 800,000 euros over a clash of interest in the distribution of farming subsidies. The irregularity concerns members of all three ruling parties and Prague has already filed a request for the launch of conciliation proceedings in Brussels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb 26
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC