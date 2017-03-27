Czech government considering its opti...

Czech government considering its options in face of EU fine for clash of interest

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Radio Prague

There is increased tension in the Czech coalition government over the EC's announcement that it will fine the Czech Republic 800,000 euros over a clash of interest in the distribution of farming subsidies. The irregularity concerns members of all three ruling parties and Prague has already filed a request for the launch of conciliation proceedings in Brussels.

