Czech-German Cultural Spring unveils programme
Dance and theatre performances, exhibitions, football tournaments and food festivals are part of the Czech-German Cultural Spring 2017 prepared by Czech and German institutions, Culture Minister Daniel Herman told journalists on Tuesday. Along with Prague and Berlin, towns along the two countries' borders will host a number of various events, Herman said.
