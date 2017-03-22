Czech-German Cultural Spring unveils ...

Czech-German Cultural Spring unveils programme

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Dance and theatre performances, exhibitions, football tournaments and food festivals are part of the Czech-German Cultural Spring 2017 prepared by Czech and German institutions, Culture Minister Daniel Herman told journalists on Tuesday. Along with Prague and Berlin, towns along the two countries' borders will host a number of various events, Herman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,392 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC