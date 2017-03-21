Czech firm to produce parts for Austr...

Czech firm to produce parts for Austrian armoured vehicles

Senov u Noveho Jicina, North Moravia, March 20 - The Czech state-run VOP CZ firm will produce parts for the Austrian military's BvS10 amphibious armoured vehicles based on a contract with Britain's BAE Systems that produces the vehicles in Sweden, Sarka Stockova told CTK on behalf of BAE Systems on Monday. The contract follows up a cooperation agreement that VOP CZ and BAE Systems signed in connection with a planned tender for the purchase of new combat vehicles for Czech troops last year.

