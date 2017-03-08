Czech festival to offer 50 best conte...

Czech festival to offer 50 best contemporary European films

2 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The 24th Days of European Film in Prague will be held on April 6-13 and offer about 50 most interesting works of contemporary European cinematography, the festival's spokeswoman Michaela Dvorakova told CTK yesterday. The opening film will be The Man With Thousand Faces, a Spanish espionage thriller by Alberto Rodriguez.

