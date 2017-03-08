Czech feminists back pay gap "strike" on International Women's Day

Czech feminists back pay gap "strike"...

March 8 is International Women's Day and women's organisations in the Czech Republic are using the occasion to highlight pay inequality and other issues. One event taking place on Wednesday is a gathering aligned with A Day Without a Woman, an international campaign urging women to go on strike for the day to call attention to the gender pay gap.

Chicago, IL

