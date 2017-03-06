Czech eHealth system may be enacted

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A group of the lawmakers for Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis' ANO have submitted a legislation introducing eHealth or the management of electronic documentation in the health care system in practice. The bill would establish the National eHealth Centre, to be in charge of the coordination of the activities and of strategic documents in this sphere.

