Czech downhill skiing champion Strachova ends career

Czech downhill skier Sarka Strachova, 32, ended her career yesterday after having taken part in 15 seasons of the World Cup and having won a bronze medal at the Vancouver Olympic Games in 2010 and the title of world champion in slalom in Aare in 2007. "My decision was prompted by my extreme internal feeling that the right moment has come to say good-bye.

