Czech diplomacy calls on Russia, Belarus to release demonstrators
The Czech Foreign Ministry called yesterday on Russian and Belarussian authorities to release the people who had been detained during the weekend demonstrations in these countries. About 100 demonstrators, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, were detained during the protests against the government officials' corruption in Moscow on Sunday.
