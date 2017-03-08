Czech court upholds suspended sentence for anti-Semitic text

The regional court in Brno upheld a one-year sentence with a two-year probation for Adam B. Bartos, leader of the small far-right party National Democracy, for an anti-Semitic text they posted in Polna, south Moravia, yesterday. The verdict has taken effect, however, Bartos may file a petition for an appellate review with the Supreme Court.

