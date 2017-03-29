Czech Bus Drivers Call Strike Over Wa...

Czech Bus Drivers Call Strike Over Wage Hikes for April 6

Czech bus drivers will go on a nationwide strike on April 6, a trade union official said on Wednesday, calling for higher pay. The industrial action comes as the country's center-left government, which faces an election this year, has shown a willingness to raise the pay for emergency workers.

