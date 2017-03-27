Czech and Slovaks combine to celebrat...

Czech and Slovaks combine to celebrate creation of homeland

Yesterday

The Czech Republic and Slovakia will unite next year to celebrate two major anniversaries: 100 years since the foundation of Czechoslovakia and the 50th anniversary of the 1968 Prague Spring and its subsequent crushing by Soviet-led forces. The celebrations are set to be bigger than ever, with nearly 200 events scheduled to take place over the course of the year.

Chicago, IL

