Convoy of U.S., British troops leaves CR

Nachod, East Bohemia, March 26 - The last part of the seven-part U.S.-British military convoy, including 550 soldiers and 125 vehicles, left the Czech Republic for Poland at the border crossing in Nachod after 15:00 yesterday, General Staff spokesman Jan Sulc has told CTK. The first part left the Czech Republic before 11:00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.