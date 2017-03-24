Convicted lobbyist Dalik demanding renewal of trial

Convicted lobbyist Dalik demanding re...

Lobbyist Marek Dalik, serving his four-year prison sentence for corruption in the purchase of the Pandur armoured personnel carriers for the Czech military, has proposed that the trial be reopened, Prague Municipal Court spokeswoman Marketa Puci has confirmed to CTK. "I can confirm that the proposal to renew the court proceedings was delivered to the court on March 17," Puci said.

