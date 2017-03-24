Convicted lobbyist Dalik demanding renewal of trial
Lobbyist Marek Dalik, serving his four-year prison sentence for corruption in the purchase of the Pandur armoured personnel carriers for the Czech military, has proposed that the trial be reopened, Prague Municipal Court spokeswoman Marketa Puci has confirmed to CTK. "I can confirm that the proposal to renew the court proceedings was delivered to the court on March 17," Puci said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb 26
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC