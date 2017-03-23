Company's coming: Pilgrimage homes prepare to roll out the welcome -- and the tour's newest homeowners are adding a bit of a twist Homeowner Kathy Novotny guides helpers Vince Limmers, left, and Zack Asadi as they spruce up landscaping at Temple Heights in Columbus Tuesday. The 1837 landmark is one of 15 homes and gardens and two churches getting ready for visitors to the 77th annual Columbus Spring Pilgrimage March 30 through April 8. Kathy and Mark Novotny are the newest homeowners on the annual tour presented by the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation and Visit Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.