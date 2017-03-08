Codasip and TVS Deliver Advanced RISC...

Codasip and TVS Deliver Advanced RISC-V Verification Solutions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Daily Millbury

Brno, Czech Republic – March 10th 2017 – Codasip, a leading RISC-V processor IP provider, and T VS , a leading verification services provider for semiconductor IP, hardware and software, today announced a broad collaboration to accelerate the verification of products based on the Codix-Bk series of RISC-V compliant processor cores. The partnership ensures companies can be confident selecting the precise RISC-V configuration they require.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC