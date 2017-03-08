Codasip and TVS Deliver Advanced RISC-V Verification Solutions

Brno, Czech Republic – March 10th 2017 – Codasip, a leading RISC-V processor IP provider, and T VS , a leading verification services provider for semiconductor IP, hardware and software, today announced a broad collaboration to accelerate the verification of products based on the Codix-Bk series of RISC-V compliant processor cores. The partnership ensures companies can be confident selecting the precise RISC-V configuration they require.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.