CEZ wants to increase nuclear generation by 18% to 28 TWh

For 2017, the CEZ Group plans a 7% year-on-year increase in production from conventional energy to 64 TWh. Nuclear-source generation should grow 18% to 28 TWh as a result of shorter shutdowns, particularly in the Temelin nuclear power plant.

Chicago, IL

