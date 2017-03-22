Cardinal Miloslav Vlk: Intimate confe...

Cardinal Miloslav Vlk: Intimate confessions from his early years

The Czech Republic has lost one of its leading church dignitaries. Cardinal Miloslav Vlk, former head of the Czech Roman Catholic Church, succumbed to cancer at the age of 84. He will be remembered for his unwavering faith, his bravery during the communist years and his utter dedication to every office he held, be it a pastor in an isolated mountain parish or the Archbishop of Prague.

