Carclo subsidiary acquires Czech company FLTC

Carclo's shares are up almost 5% after subsidiary Carclo Overseas Holdings Ltd acquired FLTC a.s. for an initial consideration of CZK27m, or about A 0.9m, in cash, plus further deferred consideration of up to CZK16.2m. Carclo's board expected the acquisition to result in a modest improvement in group profitability in the first full year following completion, citing FLTC's lower cost base compared to Wipac's equivalent design resources in the UK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.