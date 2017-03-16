Carclo subsidiary acquires Czech company FLTC
Carclo's shares are up almost 5% after subsidiary Carclo Overseas Holdings Ltd acquired FLTC a.s. for an initial consideration of CZK27m, or about A 0.9m, in cash, plus further deferred consideration of up to CZK16.2m. Carclo's board expected the acquisition to result in a modest improvement in group profitability in the first full year following completion, citing FLTC's lower cost base compared to Wipac's equivalent design resources in the UK.
