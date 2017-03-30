ANO softens its moral code ahead of C...

ANO softens its moral code ahead of Czech general election

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The ANO party softened its moral code this month, ordering its candidates for elected posts to step down if charges are brought against them, while until now they had to do so if criminal prosecution was launched against them, ANO spokesman told Czech news server Aktualne yesterday. Under the new code, ANO election candidates will have to give up their candidature and party membership if they are charged with a deliberate crime or with a crime out of negligence related to the performance of their public post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,918,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC