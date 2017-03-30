ANO softens its moral code ahead of Czech general election

The ANO party softened its moral code this month, ordering its candidates for elected posts to step down if charges are brought against them, while until now they had to do so if criminal prosecution was launched against them, ANO spokesman told Czech news server Aktualne yesterday. Under the new code, ANO election candidates will have to give up their candidature and party membership if they are charged with a deliberate crime or with a crime out of negligence related to the performance of their public post.

