ANO leader pleading not guilty in tax...

ANO leader pleading not guilty in tax evasion case

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech Finance Minister Babis says in a letter to Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka on Tuesday that the Chamber of Deputies accuses him of fraud without any evidence and wants to try him, which is a lynch. Last week, the Chamber of Deputies passed a resolution asking Babis to refute "serious" suspicions of tax evasion linked to his deals with Agrofert, a holding he previously owned, by the end of April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,172 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC