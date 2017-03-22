ANO leader pleading not guilty in tax evasion case

Czech Finance Minister Babis says in a letter to Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka on Tuesday that the Chamber of Deputies accuses him of fraud without any evidence and wants to try him, which is a lynch. Last week, the Chamber of Deputies passed a resolution asking Babis to refute "serious" suspicions of tax evasion linked to his deals with Agrofert, a holding he previously owned, by the end of April.

