Ai Weiwei returning to Prague with refugee-themed work of art

Chinese conceptual artist and political activist Ai Weiwei, 59, will return to the Czech Republic in March after a year to display his new artifact created exclusively for the National Gallery in Prague. The artist's biggest sculpture ever reflects his concern about the refugee crisis.

Chicago, IL

