Agent Sasco jets off on European spring tour

With the hope to take advantage of warming weather conditions and 'Springbreakers', Agent Sasco makes his way to Europe for a two and a half week-long promotional tour for his latest album, 'The Theory of Reggaetivity'. Sasco's first show stop will be in Bologna, Italy, after which he travels to Mannheim, Germany.

Chicago, IL

