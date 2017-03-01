Agent Sasco jets off on European spring tour
With the hope to take advantage of warming weather conditions and 'Springbreakers', Agent Sasco makes his way to Europe for a two and a half week-long promotional tour for his latest album, 'The Theory of Reggaetivity'. Sasco's first show stop will be in Bologna, Italy, after which he travels to Mannheim, Germany.
