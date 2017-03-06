'A Prominent Patient' Sweeps Up Prizes at Czech National Film Awards
Julius Sevcik's film about wartime foreign minister Jan Masaryk wins a dozen prizes including Best Film and Best Director at the Czech Lions. A Prominent Patient, a film about 1940s Czech foreign minister Jan Masaryk, scooped 12 awards including best film and best director Saturday at the 24th edition of the Czech Republic's national film awards, the Czech Lions.
