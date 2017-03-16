16:23 Kyrgyz, Czech ties discussed in Prague
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Usenov met with the Director of the International Department of the Presidential Office of the Czech Republic Mr Rudolf Jindrk on March 30 in Prague, reported the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry. The parties discussed current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC