16:23 Kyrgyz, Czech ties discussed in Prague

Kyrgyz, Czech ties discussed in Prague

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Usenov met with the Director of the International Department of the Presidential Office of the Czech Republic Mr Rudolf Jindrk on March 30 in Prague, reported the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry. The parties discussed current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

