Young Czech designers make their mark at London's International Fashion Showcase

Talented up-and-coming Czech designers presented their work at London's International Fashion Showcase for the fourth year now. Following last year's huge success with their Fata Morgana collection, they pulled out all the stops in order to stand out amidst tough competition in one of the leading fashion capitals of the world.

