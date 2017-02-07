World Pillow Fight Day 2017 | April 01, Amsterdam
Tens of thousands of people will gather and have the most massive pillow fight of the year. Join the fluffy mayhem on April 1! The seventh annual World Pillow Fight Day is taking place in more than 100 cities all over the world, including New York City, Hradec Kralove, Bangalore and London.
