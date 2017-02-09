W Hotels to make Prague debut with Ar...

W Hotels to make Prague debut with Art Nouveau makeover

18 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

W Hotels Worldwide, part of US hoteliers Marriot International, announced on Thursday it will open its first hotel in Prague. W Prague accommodation offer will be located in the renovated nouveau Grand Europa Hotel on Prague's Wenceslas Square, and will be the brand's debut in the Czech Republic.

Chicago, IL

