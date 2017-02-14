Volunteers detect smell in air within...

Volunteers detect smell in air within Czech-German project

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Volunteers have been detecting a bad smell in the air in the Ore Mountains area on the Czech-German border since January within the OdCom Czech-German project, co-funded by the European Union, daily Mlada fronta Dnes wrote on Monday. Germans have complained about chemicals in the air causing an unpleasant odour, which, they say, leak from the Czech side of the Ore Mountains, north Bohemia, for several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,854,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC