Volunteers detect smell in air within Czech-German project
Volunteers have been detecting a bad smell in the air in the Ore Mountains area on the Czech-German border since January within the OdCom Czech-German project, co-funded by the European Union, daily Mlada fronta Dnes wrote on Monday. Germans have complained about chemicals in the air causing an unpleasant odour, which, they say, leak from the Czech side of the Ore Mountains, north Bohemia, for several years.
