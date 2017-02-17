Vancouver continues to be Janacek cen...

Vancouver continues to be Janacek central with chamber music recitals

Two important chamber works by the remarkable Czech composer LeoAA JanAA AA ek anchor programs at Friends of Chamber Music and the Vancouver Recital Society this month. The PraA3a 4AA k Quartet includes JanAA AA ek's string quartet Intimate Voices in its program Feb. 21, and violinist Benjamin Beilman adds JanAA AA ek's Violin Sonata to his recital Feb. 26. JanAA AA ek remains one of classical music's polarizing figures.

Chicago, IL

