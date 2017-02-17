Usti exhibit shows items taken by Germans forced to leave after WW2

Usti nad Labem, North Bohemia, Feb 16 - The Usti municipal museum opened on Thursday an exhibition presenting the stories of items that Germans, who had to leave their homes in East European countries after World War Two, took with them, the exhibition's curator Tomas Okurka told CTK. The exhibition was prepared by the House of the German East in Munich, Germany.

