Upset Hindu community urges Czech brewery to not use Lord Ganesha image on beer bottles

21 hrs ago Read more: Merinews

Upset Hindus are urging Nachod based award-winning Primator brewery to not use Hindu deity Lord Ganesha's image on its IPA beer bottles, calling it highly inappropriate. US-based Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement today, said that inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

Chicago, IL

