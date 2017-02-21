TA1 2den: Social status of Ukrainians...

TA1 2den: Social status of Ukrainians improving in Czech Republic

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The social status of Ukrainians in the Czech Republic has been undergoing a big change and they work not only as unskilled labourers at construction sites but also as doctors in hospitals and teachers at universities, weekly Tyden writes yesterday. Twenty years ago, Ukrainians were often considered a horde of uneducated and permanently drunk manual workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,031,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC