TA1 2den: Social status of Ukrainians improving in Czech Republic
The social status of Ukrainians in the Czech Republic has been undergoing a big change and they work not only as unskilled labourers at construction sites but also as doctors in hospitals and teachers at universities, weekly Tyden writes yesterday. Twenty years ago, Ukrainians were often considered a horde of uneducated and permanently drunk manual workers.
