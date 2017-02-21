Sudanese president frees jailed Czech...

Sudanese president frees jailed Czech missionary

10 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has ordered the release of a Czech national who was sentenced to 20 years in jail for spying and inciting hatred, the AFP agency reported on Sunday. Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour announced the news at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart LubomA r ZaorA lek, who flew to Khartoum earlier on Sunday to negotiate Mr JaA ek's release.

