Sudanese president frees jailed Czech missionary

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has ordered the release of a Czech national who was sentenced to 20 years in jail for spying and inciting hatred, the AFP agency reported on Sunday. Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour announced the news at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart LubomA r ZaorA lek, who flew to Khartoum earlier on Sunday to negotiate Mr JaA ek's release.

