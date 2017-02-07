STAN to debate KDU-CSL election coali...

STAN to debate KDU-CSL election coalition offer on Thursday

The broader leadership of the Czech opposition Mayors and Independents movement will discuss the junior government Christian Democrats' offer to form a coalition for the October general election, the movement's spokesman Karel Kreml told CTk yesterday. The KDU-CSL's national conference agreed to form a coalition with STAN on Saturday.

