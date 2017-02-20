Some 400,000 people sign petition for...

Some 400,000 people sign petition for Czech imprisoned in Sudan

Some 400,000 people from all over the world have signed a petition for the release of Czech Petr Jasek, whom a Sudanese court sent to prison for more than 20 years for espionage and subversion in January, the CitizenGO international organisation's Slovak branch told CTK Friday. Christian activist Jasek was arrested in Sudan in 2015.

