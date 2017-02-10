Smetana Trio's latest album nominated...

Smetana Trio's latest album nominated for prestigious award

The latest album of MartinA 's compositions by one of the Czech Republic's leading chamber ensembles, the Smetana Trio, has received nomination for a prestigious BBC Music Magazine Award. The album, featuring the complete piano trios by Bohuslav MartinA , was released on the Supraphon label last year and has already been chosen as the magazine's Disc of the Month in June 2016.

Chicago, IL

