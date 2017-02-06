Segways body complains over ban on entry to Prague centre
Segway operators have filed a complaint about Prague over its decree banning entry by the electric scooters to the city centre, Zuzana Eliasova, spokeswoman for the Segway Association, which associates 25 firms, has told CTK. Prague issued the decree locking segways out of the historical localities last year under the threat of a fine that may reach up to 2000 crowns.
