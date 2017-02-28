Rohlik.cz plans expansion, new delive...

Rohlik.cz plans expansion, new delivery methods

Prague Daily Monitor

Online supermarket Rohlik.cz plans to increase the efficiency of its logistics, test new delivery methods and expand to additional cities in 2017. In January 2017 Rohlik.cz covered PlzeAS, Liberec, Hradce KrA lovA©, Pardubice and AsstA nad Labem.

Chicago, IL

