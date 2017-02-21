Respekt: French letter backs sacked head of Czech Centre in Paris

A high number of French historians, scientists and writers protested against the dismissal of Jean-Gaspard Palenicek from the post of head of the Czech Centre in Paris, weekly Respekt writes yesterday. It is rather uncommon for the release of a Czech clerk to cause such a strong reaction among the intellectual elite of a foreign country, the magazine writes about the letter signed by 162 French personalities, including National Center for Scientific Research director Marie-Elizabeth Ducreux, political scientist Jacques Rupnik and Xavier Galmiche, expert in Czech culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.