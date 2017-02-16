Punishment for activist who attacked ...

Punishment for activist who attacked police upheld

The Prague 1 district court punished again leftist activist Katerina Krejcova with a one-month prison sentence suspended for one year for having attacked a police officer at a rally in support of migration in 2015 on Wednesday. It argued that in theory, her conduct may not have been a criminal act, but it cannot be so much downplayed that it would not be qualified even as a minor offence.

