Public Schedule: Public Schedule: February 14, 2017

6:30 p.m. Secretary Tillerson hosts a working dinner for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Department of State. 10:30 a.m. Acting Deputy Secretary meets with Norwegian Ambassador to the U.S. Kre R. Aas, at the Department of State.

