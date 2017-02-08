Prisoners clean Prague, sort waste within new project
Prisoners help clean streets and sort waste in Prague within a pilot project, launched this week, on which the Prison Service has agreed with the municipal authorities and the Komwag cleaning firm. Prison Service head Petr Dohnal said only the people convicted of petty crimes had been selected for the project.
